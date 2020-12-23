Little Sarah Jackson in 'Christmas Every Day' Memba Her?!

New Jersey-born child actor Yvonne Zima was only 7 years old when she was cast as the wishful little sister Sarah Jackson -- who is the reason that her brother has to endure Christmas every day -- in the 1996 holiday movie "Christmas Every Day."

Yvonne shared the screen on the holiday classic with Robert Hays and Bess Armstrong as the caring parents ... and of course Erik von Detten as the older brother.