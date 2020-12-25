Celebrity Christmas Trees Of 2020 -- Fir Sure!
Celebrity 2020 Christmas Trees ... Get Lit!
12/25/2020 5:59 AM PT
If there's one thing that you can bet will be a holiday hit, it's the festive focal point in anyone's home year after year ... the Christmas tree, but celebs obviously like to do things a little bigger and brighter and their trees are no exception.
Stars like Rob Dyrdek, Olivia Culpo, Selena Gomez, Saweetie and a bunch more celebrities are sharing how they're sprucing up their homes and making sure it's LIT for the holidays!
Try not to pine after these noble-looking trees while you scroll through the gallery of celebrities going green in their crazy Christmas tree selfies.