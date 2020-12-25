Joe and Jill Biden's Christmas Message, 'Brighter Days are Coming Soon'

Play video content Breaking News

Joe and Jill Biden are all about family, but they wanted to make it clear this year that the way to show real love for your family is to stay away from them this year.

The President-elect and the soon-to-become First Lady delivered a somber Xmas message, noting there are millions of people this year mourning the loss of a family member who succumbed to COVID.

The Bidens have said it before and they said it today ... they understand the pain of losing a loved one. They've been there.

They also said they typically have huge Christmas dinners with family, but not this year. The best way to show love in 2020 is to keep your distance to keep your family safe.

They end with optimism, saying brighter days are ahead.

Play video content

Across the pond, Queen Elizabeth said she's inspired by all the Brits who have volunteered in their communities, saying, “In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I am so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit.”

The Queen acknowledged the frustration of families who must be apart for the holidays, "when all anyone wants is a simple hug."

And, like the Bidens, the Queen's Xmas message ended on an optimistic note ... "Even in the darkest of nights there is hope in the new dawn."