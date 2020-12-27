Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

12/27/2020 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Getty/TMZ Composite

Hidden within this stretched out elf snap is a funny fella who made a name for himself on "Saturday Night Live".

This comedian went on to star in a number of iconic films such as "Anchorman," "Step Brothers," "Elf" and plenty of others! He has also executive produced a handful of projects including "Dead to Me," "Drunk History" and the Emmy award-winning HBO series, "Succession".

Use the clues above, and take a really good look at the photo to see if you have what it takes to uncover the mystery as to which celeb has been hiding in this warped photo!

