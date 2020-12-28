Guess Who This Gifted Girl Turned Into!
Guess Who This Gifted Girl Turned Into!
12/28/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute kid in her holiday dress and matching shoes was gifting the world with her acting skills and eye-popping social media selfies, she was just another excited kid unwrapping present on Christmas morning in Waldorf, Maryland.
If you're struggling to unbox who might be behind this cute kid pic, maybe you should take a look at her lovely films like "Falling Inn Love" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing."
Tear into this selfie of an adorable tot under the tree and test if you can guess which celeb is behind the merry little throwback photo.