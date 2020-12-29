Chilling Body Cam from Nashville Explosion, 'Good Spot for a Bomb'

Play video content Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

The Nashville police officers who were on scene just minutes before the massive blast walked right by the RV that exploded and devastated the downtown area, and you hear one of them say, "Good spot for a bomb."

Body cam from the Christmas Day explosion was just released, and you hear the 2 cops talking as they pass the RV. One of them says, "That building that it's next to [AT&T] houses all the hard lines for phones throughout the southeast." The other cop says, "Makes sense. Good spot for a bomb."

TMZ first reported, the RV at the scene looked identical to the RV at the home of Anthony Quinn Warner that you can see on Google Maps from last year.

Exactly one minute after the end of that conversation the bomb explodes, decimating the area. One of the shocking things ... the officers don't really react when they hear the bomb go off ... they just go about their job.

You then hear a police dispatcher ordering an immediate roll call, to see if all the officers are safe.

.....#EXCLUSIVE @CBSNews has obtained a photo of Anthony Quinn Warner, the Person Of Interest in the #Nashville #bombing. Investigators believe he died in the blast...more to come pic.twitter.com/kXThvYrJGU — Jeff Pegues (@jeffpeguescbs) December 28, 2020 @jeffpeguescbs