'Breakin' Star Shabba-Doo Adolfo Quiñones Dead at 65

Adolfo "Shabba-Doo" Quiñones, the famous breakdancer and star of the 1984 movie, "Breakin'," has died.

Shabba-Doo's family announced his sudden passing in L.A. Wednesday, only a day after he had posted an image of himself in bed, saying he was feeling sluggish but had tested negative for COVID-19.

So far, no cause of death has been announced. Law enforcement sources tell us it appears a roommate found Shabba unconscious Wednesday night, and there were no signs of foul play.

His sister said goodbye in a heartfelt social media post, saying ... "My Heart is Broken apart we look alike and DANCE ALIKE MY HEART WILL NEVER BE THE SAME IT HURTS!"

Shabba-Doo rose to fame back in the '80s, becoming one of the most well-known and legendary breakdancers on the West Coast. He instantly became a heartthrob and sex symbol after starring in "Breakin'" and "Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo."

In addition to his work on the big screen, Shabba Doo also choreographed and appeared in Lionel Richie's "All Night Long" music video

Shabba-Doo was born in Chicago before making it big out West. He was a member of Toni Basil's iconic street dance crew The Lockers. Toni also posted about his sudden death.

Shabba was married twice. His first marriage was to Gwendolyn Powell, and after they divorced in 1982 he married Lela Rochon. who he divorced 5 years later.

He's survived by his daughter and son.

Shabba-Doo was 65.