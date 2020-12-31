Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull Headlining NYE in Times Square for Frontline Heroes

There's still a concert in Times Square tonight, but Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Machine Gun Kelly won't be performing for drunken revelers ... instead it's all for 2020's biggest heroes.

Like most annual traditions this year, Times Square New Year's Eve is undergoing fundamental changes due to the pandemic. Don't worry, the ball's still gonna drop, but the concert is tailored for frontline workers, essential workers and their families.

For obvious reasons, NYC officials can't have Times Square packed to the gills with screaming partiers. The good news is the heroes of the pandemic are getting VIP perks to see the show live, and Pitbull's planning a special salute to them.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told Mr. Worldwide has some special words to share with the workers before he performs his anthem, "I Believe That We Will Win" ... along with other huge hits.

Jonathan Bennett's hosting the celebration, which kicks off at 6 PM ET and runs until midnight, and he says while 2020 really dropped the ball, it's not stopping Times Square from dropping the ball ... COVID-safely, of course.

Play video content TMZ.com

The "Mean Girls" star's urging folks to enjoy the performances from the comfort of their homes -- the general public won't be allowed in Times Square. Still Jonathan told us why this NYE will still be bring plenty of fun.