Boston University Hoops Players Wear Masks During Win Over Holy Cross

While anti-maskers around the country continue to freak out, here's the Boston University men's basketball team wearing mouth coverings during their game on Monday.

And, get this ... they WON!!

FYI -- Boston U. implemented a new rule during the COVID-19 pandemic ... which requires players to wear masks during their home AND away games this season.

The Terriers debuted their new look in their season debut against Holy Cross ... with the players rocking red masks to match their jerseys.

Morales finds Tate in the corner for his second 3-pointer! Tate becomes the first Terrier to reach double figures (12 pts.). #GoBU



Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/LH4VmyXVRg pic.twitter.com/RF72dPqF4P — BU Men's Basketball (@TerrierMBB) January 4, 2021 @TerrierMBB

The masks didn't come between BU's hopes at securing a dub, though ... with the Terriers coming up with an 83-76 win over the Crusaders.

HC didn't mask up in Monday's matchup, but players on both teams will be wearing face coverings when the Crusaders visit BU on Tuesday.

The matchup -- or should we say, "maskup" -- is believed to be the first time both teams will be wearing masks in a college hoops game.