Brad Pitt's Tatted Up and Snorkeling for Island Vacay

Brad Pitt is the anti-Justin Bieber early on in 2021 -- instead of covering up his tattoos like the Biebs, Brad's showing off his ink!!!

Brad's ringing in the new year down in Turks and Caicos and doing some snorkeling ... and these shirtless shots of his outing reveal his extensive back tattoos.

It's a rare sighting as Brad's pretty secretive about his ink work.

As you can see, Brad's back is home to at least 7 tatts ... ranging from a tornado to some Sanskrit and a handful of other interesting designs. Hell, there's even a lower back piece that's dangerously close to tramp stamp territory.

Brad's not flying solo in Turks ... Flea, from Red Hot Chili Peppers, is with him for the male-bonding tropical getaway.