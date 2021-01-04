Massive Group Parties Show People Don't Care About COVID-19 Surge

Play video content MEGA

The coronavirus pandemic is still going strong in 2021 -- in fact, there's a worse strain going around now -- but wild party scenes in several cities show many people just don't care.

The RedBar Brickell club in Miami stayed open and allowed patrons to party maskless much later than the mandatory closing time of midnight in South Beach over the New Year's weekend.

As you can see ... the hot spot was packed with celebrating revelers in tight quarters. Fact is Florida has few restrictions right now, but blowing off the few there are -- such as closing time -- shows many are ignoring the nearly daily record-breaking COVID numbers in the U.S.

FL ain't special, though ... irresponsible celebrations ringing in 2021 also went down in Puerto Vallarta with massive dance parties and fireworks over Las Vegas created large gatherings on the Strip.

And, as we reported, residents living on the Isle of Man gathered as per usual on New Year's Day to take a dip in freezing cold water ... with no COVID precautions in place.