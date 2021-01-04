NY Giants Blast Eagles For Apparent Tanking ... 'This Is Sickening'

Breaking News

The New York Giants are PISSED the Eagles kept them out of the playoffs with an apparent tank job Sunday night ... with one NYG star straight-up callin' Philly's actions "sickening."

Here's the deal ... after NY beat the Dallas Cowboys Sunday morning, all they needed was a Philadelphia win over the Washington Football Team to lock up a postseason spot.

But, the Eagles didn't appear to take their game with WFT seriously at all ... they rested nearly every one of their star players -- and even benched QB Jalen Hurts before the pivotal 4th quarter even began.

In fact, Philly's actions were so perplexing -- the guys calling the game for NBC, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth, questioned head coach Doug Pederson on-air!!

Cris Collinsworth's "Al, I couldn't have done it" comments on the Eagles' move to pull Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld. pic.twitter.com/2vm2cPDpSV — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) January 4, 2021 @TheComebackNFL

"Al, I couldn’t have done it," Collinsworth said on the broadcast. "I couldn’t have done what Philadelphia did."

"I simply just could not have done it. You’ve got men out there that are fighting their guts out trying to win the game. And, I’m not saying -- I’m not blaming anybody. I, personally, could not have done what they did."

Philly ended up losing a very winnable game, 20-14 ... and while the scene was playing out, the Giants were HEATED.

Receiver Darius Slayton said on Twitter, "Why on gods green earth is Jalen Hurts not in the game." He later wrote, "This is sickening."

Star running back Saquon Barkley added, "Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on....?"

Both Golden Tate and Eli Manning responded to that ... with Manning writing, "This is why we don’t like the Eagles."

For his part, Pederson said he actually was trying to win the game, telling media after the loss, "Yes, I was coaching to win."

Sure, Doug. Sure.