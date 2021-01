NHL's Henrik Lundqvist Recovering After Open Heart Surgery ... 'Went Really Well'

Breaking News

Great news from NHL superstar Henrik Lundqvist -- the future Hall of Famer says his recent open heart surgery was a success!!

As we previously reported, the 38-year-old Washington Capitals goalie opted out of the upcoming NHL season last month ... citing an existing heart condition that would prevent him from taking the ice.

Lundqvist underwent a 5-hour procedure earlier this week -- an aortic valve, aortic root, and ascending aortic replacement ... and gave an update on his recovery Friday.

"Day 3. Surgery went really well," Lundqvist said on Twitter. "About 5 hours to get it all taken care of. Really appreciate the great staff here at the Cleveland Clinic."

Lundqvist also shared a cute drawing from his 5-year-old, Juli, with her artistic interpretation of the event.

"Last few days has been pretty crazy but feel like Iā€™m in really good hands. Every day is a step in the right direction."

It's a huge step in the right direction for Lundqvist ... although it has not been announced whether he will be able to return to hockey.