Florida Man Carrying Pelosi's Lectern Arrested

1/9/2021 7:26 AM PT
The man who mugged for the camera while gleefully carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern has been arrested.

Adam Johnson was picked up Friday night on a federal warrant in Florida, where he lives. The images of the 36-year-old were plastered online and on TV during and after the insurrection, so it wasn't particularly hard to find him.

Johnson reportedly has a wife and 5 kids and is a stay-at-home dad.

BTW ... the lectern and gavel that were initially reported stolen were found ... neither object was damaged. As you know, there was extensive damage inside the Capitol. Pelosi's laptop was stolen after her offices were stormed by the rioters.

There's a nationwide sweep to round up and arrest those who participated in the attempted coup. As we reported, among the investigations ... the FBI believes this could have been an inside job where people who work in the building provided a roadmap for the rioters. The FBI is looking at Capitol police and other building staff.

