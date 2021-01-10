Congressional Doctor Says Members May Have Been Exposed to COVID During Capitol Riot

Members May Have Been Exposed to COVID During Riot

Breaking News

The Attending Physician of the United States Congress says members of Congress and their staff have a new concern as a result of the Capitol riot -- coronavirus.

Dr. Brian Monahan sent a memo to all members of Congress, noting they were all taken to a safe room for a long period of time during the insurrection. The doctor writes, "The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others. During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection."

What's unclear ... is this memo based on specific knowledge of a person or persons who were in the room and COVID-positive?

As you may know ... most members have received the first installment of the vaccine. Doctors say that should provide around 50% protection from the virus ... not near the 95% achieved with the second dose.

The room they were in was a large committee hearing space, but it's unclear if there was social distancing since a large group populated the space.