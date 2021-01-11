Doug Pederson Fired By Eagles Just 3 Years After Super Bowl Win

Breaking News

Surprising news out of Philadelphia ... Doug Pederson is now OUT as head coach -- this just 3 years after he won the franchise its first-ever Super Bowl.

The Eagles made the move Monday, according to multiple reports ... after Pederson's squad turned in a disappointing 4-11-1 record in the 2020 season.

Some had picked Philly to win the NFC East before the year began ... but poor play from the offense and injuries doomed them -- and the Birds ended up finishing in dead last in the worst division in football.

It's all pretty shocking, considering Pederson had started his career in Philadelphia with a bang.

In just his second season with the team back in 2017, he went 13-3 and ended up beating Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII.

But, key coaching departures, failed draft picks and deteriorating play from Carson Wentz all helped lead to Pederson's firing Monday.

Pederson shouldn't be jobless for long, though ... in fact, some have speculated because of his ties to Jets general manager Joe Douglas, he could be a strong candidate for New York's head coaching vacancy.