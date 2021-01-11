Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are throwing their hats in the Hollywood power couple ring ... after going Instagram official with their coordinated, Hallmark-y posts.

MBJ and Steve Harvey's daughter each made calculated moves and posted pictures of each other Sunday in close embraces. Michael's post included a gallery of 3 pics ... while Lori went with a single shot of her smiling while Michael kisses her cheek.

Michael didn't caption his while Lori's simply included a heart ... about as official as it gets, but of course, we've all known.

Their hook-up first went public when they arrived together in Atlanta ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

There have been other public hangouts since then ... so, the IG posts were hardly a revelation. It's more like a public commitment on their part.