Feds Call in Hawaii-Based Bad Asses to Protect D.C. Through Inauguration

Exclusive

Uncle Sam is looking far and wide for some of the best muscle money can buy to help guard the nation's capital through Joe Biden's inauguration -- and it looks the feds found some ... in the Aloha State.

TMZ has obtained federal procurement docs that show the Dept. of Homeland Security recently awarded a private security company called Hana Industries Inc. a $1.6 million contract for protective services, effective now until the very end of the month.

Play video content 1/6/21 Storyful

According to the paperwork ... Hana's protective security officers will be standing watch in the capital and surrounding areas. The move to hire this force came directly on the heels of the failed Capitol coup -- the contract was awarded 2 days after last week's siege.

Play video content 1/6/21 Storyful

Now, as for what Hana's all about and why the feds sought out their services -- they tout themselves as providing armed security guards for base security operations and entry point management. Specifically, they've protected Naval bases and shipyards around Hawaii.

Appropriately, Hana's been recruiting to get more boots on the ground, as they say, in the D.C. area -- especially anyone with 2 to 5 years of military or law enforcement experience ... and prior certification from the Dept. of Homeland Security.

Getting immediate support for National Guard and police forces in Washington, D.C. was crucial -- as the FBI's now warning domestic terrorists are planning to take action in DC and all 50 states between Jan. 16 through Inauguration Day.