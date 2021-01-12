Yankees' Aaron Hicks Sends Ball Into Orbit At Top Golf ... 'Light Work'

Play video content Breaking News @therealjoehicks / Instagram

Did you know Yankees centerfielder Aaron Hicks is really good at hitting fastballs AND stationary golf balls?!

It's true ... check out footage of the 31-year-old MLB player at Top Golf this month -- DUDE HAS AN INSANE SWING!!!

Hicks' brother posted the clip to social media Monday ... showing Hicks sending a golf ball into orbit with one monstrous stroke.

You can see in the video ... the ball cleared the range -- well over the netting some 300 yards away -- and according to the Hicks bros, it CARRIED 330 yards before finally touching down!!

"Light work," the Hicks bros captioned the vid.

If this looks familiar ... it's 'cause it kind of is when it comes to MLB stars on the driving range -- remember when Nelson Cruz launched one into outer space at a Top Golf last year??

