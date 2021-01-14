Donald Trump Leaves Presidential Duties to Vice President Mike Pence

President Trump I'm Checked Out ... It's All You, Mike!!!

1/14/2021 6:07 PM PT
Shutterstock Premier

Donald Trump appears totally checked out of D.C. with less than a week remaining in his Presidency ... because Vice President Mike Pence is literally assuming Trump's duties.

The VP sat at the head of the table during a Thursday briefing on the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ... with Trump noticeably absent from the board room at FEMA headquarters in Washington.

Shutterstock Premier

Earlier in the day, the Veep also looked very Command-in-Chief-ish as he, not Trump, greeted and thanked the National Guard troops who've been stationed at the Capitol since the Jan. 6 riot.

Based on appearances, at least, Pence is running the show ... while Trump's got one foot out the door.

LINCOLN OUT!!!
C-SPAN

As we reported ... the moving process is full steam ahead at the White House, where a bust of Abraham Lincoln was shuffled out a side door at the West Wing.

Trump's reportedly getting set to fly south to Florida to post up at his Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of Inauguration Day ... so, Pence's calendar's gonna be full for the next 5 or so days.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later