Tim Tebow Says He Won't Give Up Baseball To Re-Join Urban Meyer In NFL

If Urban Meyer lands in the NFL ... Tim Tebow says he will NOT be joining his former head coach there -- the ex-Heisman Trophy winner tells TMZ Sports he's still fully committed to baseball!!

"For me," Tebow says, "I'm super excited about spring training. So, that's where my focus kind of swirls right now."

It wouldn't have been farfetched to see Tim come along with Meyer in some capacity if Urban gets a new gig with The Shield ... the two have an incredible relationship.

They won a TON of games together at the Univ. of Florida -- and Tebow even admits the guy is "like a father figure to me."

Plus, Meyer is rumored to be possibly the next head man in Jacksonville -- which is where Tebow spent most of his childhood days!

But, Tim tells us his dream of joining the New York Mets' big-league roster has ALL of his attention right now ... and he won't pursue being Meyer's next QB or even a coach on Urban's staff.

Tebow, though, says he's sure the 56-year-old will do well regardless if he gets the NFL role ... saying, "I believe he'll do a great job."

As for his Mets career ... Tebow says he's fired up over the Francisco Lindor trade -- and he's hopeful he can be batting in the same lineup as the star shortstop at some point this season.

By the way, Tebow just dropped his new children's book, "Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember", and he tells us it definitely won't be the last one he writes!!