Patrick Mahomes' Mom Rips Browns' Mack Wilson After Tackle, 'Trash Football'

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson shoulda been booted from the game over his hit on Patrick Mahomes ... so says the superstar QB's mother, who called the play "trash football."

Mahomes suffered a concussion and was knocked out in the 3rd quarter of the Chiefs vs. Browns divisional round game on Sunday ... after Wilson brought down the QB on a run play.

Mahomes is being evaluated for a concussion after this hit



Mahomes' mom, Randi, was FURIOUS over the play ... calling for Wilson to be ejected from the game.

"#51 Wilson that’s some trash football leading with helmet, pulling his head and pushing helmet," Randi tweeted Sunday. "why are you not thrown out!?? Come on NFL"

FWIW -- Wilson spoke out after the game ... saying he's NEVER been a dirty player, and wished Mahomes a speedy recovery.

"Never been a dirty player in my life," Wilson tweeted after the game. "I just try my best to play fast and make plays. Don’t try to insult me & keep the threats to yourself."