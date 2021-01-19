MLB legend Don Sutton Dead At 75, Passed Away In Sleep

Breaking News

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Don Sutton -- one of the greatest pitchers of his generation -- has died at the age of 75.

Sutton's son, Daron, made the announcement on social media on Tuesday ... saying his Hall of Fame father passed away overnight.

"Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect ... and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace," Daron wrote.

Sutton -- who was inducted into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998 -- pitched 23 seasons in the big leagues ... including 16 years with the Dodgers.

Don was a 4x All-Star and was MLB's ERA leader in 1980. He won 324 games ... and struck out 3,574 batters -- good enough for 7th all-time.

In addition to his time in Los Angeles, Sutton also pitched for the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, California Angels.

The Dodgers retired his #20 jersey in 1998.