UFC Star Michael Chandler's Dream Scenario, Fight Khabib Over Conor

Michael Chandler is making his UFC debut this weekend after years of kicking ass in Bellator ... and the MMA star says he's gunning to give Khabib something "spectacular" -- and entice the retired lightweight champ back to the Octagon.

TMZ Sports talked to 34-year-old Chandler from Abu Dhabi ... and asked about his "dream scenario" -- is it a Conor or Khabib fight??

"I came [to the UFC] for big fights, of course, but I also came here, I want that gold around my waist. Having the gold around your waist, in turn, gets you the bigger fights," Chandler tells us.

And, the guy with the title ... that's Nurmagomedov.

"I would have to say if I had to lean one way, I would go Khabib. You gotta get that title shot. Those are not easy to come by here in the UFC, so I would definitely choose that, but of course they’re all getting talked about after I win my fight Saturday night."

Chandler -- whose beaten guys like Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson (twice) -- takes on #6 ranked lightweight, Dan Hooker (wins over Paul Felder, Gilbert Burns) on Fight Island.

Of course, Dana White recently met with Khabib on Fight island ... and said the 29-0 fighter was looking for something "spectacular" from Conor, Poirier, Hooker or Chandler -- in order to consider returning to fight.

"'Spectacular' is always my main objective when I step inside of that cage, and that cage door closes. It's time to work, and I'm always looking for the finish," Chandler says.

From there ... Michael would like to fight Khabib, take his belt, and then book a fight with McGregor.