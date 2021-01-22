Capitol Rioter Admits Dragging Cop Down Stairs, Denied Bail

Capitol Rioter Admits Dragging Cop Down Stairs ... Denied Bail, Allegedly Tried to Flee U.S.

1/22/2021 2:32 PM PT
1/6/21
RUTHLESS CHAOS
Storyful

The Capitol rioter caught on camera dragging a cop down a set of stairs confessed in court, and he's just been denied bail after prosecutors say he tried to flee the country.

Jeffrey Sabol, a geophysicist from Colorado, admitted assaulting an officer during the insurrection, reportedly explaining it away as a "fit of rage" ... Friday in federal court in New York.

After the failed coup, prosecutors claim Sabol traveled to NY and bought a plane ticket from Boston to Switzerland -- a non-extradition country -- in hopes of not being shipped home to face the music.

The FBI arrested Sabol Friday morning at a medical facility just outside NYC, where prosecutors say he was being held in a psychiatric center following a suicide attempt.

Sabol, a father of 3 who grew up in upstate New York, was also captured on camera holding a police baton against a cop's neck during the riots ... according to prosecutors.

In locking him up without bail, the judge reportedly said Sabol's alleged conduct was "beyond the pale" and "shocking."

