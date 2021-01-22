Chuck Schumer Tells Senate Trump Incited the 'Erection'

Play video content CNN

Senator Chuck Schumer went in hard Friday on Donald Trump, saying he's responsible for the "erection."

Schumer was on the Senate floor when he pressed for an impeachment trial. There's conflict over when that trial will be held. Mitch McConnell wants to delay it for a few weeks, while many Democrats want the trial held STAT.

Schumer said, "There will be a trial and when the trial ends, Senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection." He realized what he had said almost immediately, and corrected himself with the word, "insurrection."