Senator Chuck Schumer Speaks as Trumper Says She Was 'Sexually Excited' By Riot

Play video content TMZ.com

Senator Chuck Schumer just said Donald Trump sounds exactly like a dictator, but his words were drowned out by a crazy protester who threatened that Trumpers are going to his home and Pelosi's to take care of business.

The woman was off the rails, screaming she and her flock would descend on Pelosi's home to destroy her vineyards. She compared Schumer to Hitler, ranting as she said she fully supports the insurrectionists. She says she was "sexually excited" to see Schumer and other Democrats flee from the riot.

And, she said this ... "As long as there's outrage and unrest in our hearts, there's gonna be unrest in these streets."

Schumer wants all of the rioters placed on the no-fly list ... presumably, so many of them cannot return to D.C. for the inauguration.

As we reported, there was a meeting with members of Congress Monday night where they were told the rioters are coming back to D.C. with a vengeance ... creating a perimeter around the Capitol on Inauguration Day where they were planning on blocking and even shoot Democrats.

Play video content TMZ.com