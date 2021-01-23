Celebrity Lumberjacks With Holly-WOOD Chops ... Who's Getting The Axe?

Stars in Hollywood are showing how they are making the cut this season ... and are proving they can keep things hot by getting lumber-jacked and choppin' it up in these fire(wood) photos!

Celebs like Henry Cavill, Anderson Cooper and Shanina Shaik -- and a whole stack of other stars -- are sharing selfies in the forest while swingin' some serious steel to make sure you know it's not always bad to get the ax in the entertainment biz!

Put on some plaid and sharpen up your celebrity skills by scrolling through our gallery of famous lumberjacks!