Trey Songz Wore Mask Before Getting Arrested at Chiefs Game
1/25/2021 4:05 PM PT
Trey Songz got arrested at the Chiefs game after cops say he refused to wear a mask, but photos show him wearing one in the crowd and posing with security.
Trey just posted a bunch of pics from the AFC Championship, and one shows him wearing a black face covering at Arrowhead Stadium, standing next to a masked up security guard.
As we first told you ... cops busted Trey at Sunday night's game following a physical altercation with a police officer in the stands. Kansas City PD told us the dust-up started because TS allegedly refused to wear a mask.
KCPD claims fans complained Trey wasn't following the stadium's coronavirus safety protocols, and after security couldn't get him to comply, police were called.
It's unclear when Trey removed his mask ... he definitely didn't have it on in the video of the fight, or when he was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.