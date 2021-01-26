Kyrie Irving Executes Secret Jersey Swap With Bam Adebayo After Getting Busted

Breaking News

If at first you don't succeed ... try, try again!!

That's exactly what Kyrie Irving did Monday night ... super sneakily handing off his threads to Bam Adebayo after the Heat vs. Nets game -- and the dude got away with it this time!!

Of course, the NBA’s new COVID-19 safety protocols were created to enforce social distancing measures between players on opposing teams. This means no pre or post-game hugs. No handshakes. No jersey swaps.

On Saturday, Irving attempted to give the Heat big man his jersey after the Nets win, but security wasn’t having it -- they broke up the exchange and Irving was not allowed to give his jersey up.

Kyrie and Bam weren't allowed to exchange jerseys after the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/BKPR7FGZGr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2021 @BleacherReport

But, the two teams met again Monday night and Irving was determined to get Adebayo his threads -- this time, he hatched a sneaky plan like he was Danny Ocean (shout out George Clooney).

Irving remained cool and crept near the Nets bench before taking off his jersey and signaling over Adebayo.

The 2 stars embraced for a split second, with Irving slyly passing over his jersey in the process.

The plan was executed without a hitch ... with Bam walking away and stuffing Kyrie's jersey in his own before casually walking into the locker room.

Let's just hope more players don't follow suit -- COVID-19 is no joke, and the NBA has already had a bunch of games postponed this season.