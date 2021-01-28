NFL Star Phillip Lindsay Proposes To GF On Video, She Said Yes!!

Play video content Breaking News

The Denver Broncos aren’t in the NFL Playoffs, but no sweat for star RB Phillip Lindsay ... he’s got a ring on the way -- a wedding ring!!

26-year-old Lindsay -- the 1st undrafted offensive player to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie back in 2018 -- popped the question to longtime GF Morgan Stanton ... and she said yes!!

Lindsay and Stanton were having dinner at a fancy restaurant ... when the NFL star dropped down on 1 knee and pulled out the big rock.

The couple has been together for a long time. They both attended the University of Colorado. Morgan was on the soccer squad ... and Lindsay was a star on the football team.

Stanton also gave birth to the couple’s first child last year.

FYI, Lindsay is set to be a free agent after a red-hot start to his career ... registering back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. It’s unclear if he’ll return to the Broncos.

Stanton announced the engagement on social media, saying ... “You have exceeded every expectation I have ever had in terms of friend, partner and parent. So lucky I get to love you forever.”