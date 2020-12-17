UFC's Thiago Santos Proposes to UFC's Yana Kunitskaya ... Check Out the Ring!!!

Play video content Exclusive Details

Two UFC fighters are teaming up -- FOR LIFE -- because Thiago Santos proposed to Yana Kunitskaya ... and she said, 'Da!'

(Side note: She's Russian).

Thiago -- AKA The Sledgehammer -- popped the question to his longtime GF earlier this week, using a ring he got from celeb jeweler Boodaddy Diamonds.

We're told the ring is 18k rose gold with a diamond halo. The center stone is a 2-carat round pink sapphire.

The two have reportedly been dating for a few years -- but Thiago decided it was time to level up -- so he took Beyonce's advice and put a ring on it!

Thiago is the #2 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC (remember, he fought Jon Jones for the title in 2019).

Yana is the #8 ranked women's bantamweight fighter who's coming off a unanimous decision victory over Julija Stoliarenko back in August.

The two have been training together throughout the COVID pandemic -- and while we've all heard stories about the lockdowns wreaking havoc on relationships, it seems to have brought Thiago and Yana even closer together.

