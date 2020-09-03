UFC's Glover Teixeira Tests Positive For COVID, Thiago Santos Fight Postponed

UFC star Glover Teixeira has tested positive for COVID-19 ... and now, his main event fight with Thiago Santos is officially postponed.

Glover and Thiago were supposed to throw down at UFC Fight Night on Sept. 12 -- but Glover's COVID test came back positive on Wednesday, screwing up those plans.

The good news ... Glover's camp says the 40-year-old Brazilian legend is feeling 100%.

UFC is now gunning to re-book the fight for Oct. 3 -- but it would no longer be a 5-round main event, according to ESPN.

Glover and Thiago are two of the best light heavyweights in the world.

UFC has Glover ranked is the #4 light heavyweight contender -- coming off a dominant victory over Anthony Smith back in May.

36-year-old Santos -- the UFC's #2 ranked light heavyweight contender -- last fought against Jon Jones back in July 2019, when he suffered major injuries to both knees in a 5-round loss.

