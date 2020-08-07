UFC's Daniel Cormier Living and Training In Bubble to Protect Pregnant Wife

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

GOOD NEWS -- Daniel Cormier just revealed his wife is 7.5 months pregnant!!!

And, to keep her safe, DC says he's been training for his rematch with Stipe Miocic in a "bubble" environment to prevent any possible COVID-19 exposure.

FYI, Cormier will step into the Octagon for his rubber match with Stipe at UFC 252 on August 15 to fight for the heavyweight title.

41-year-old Cormier insists this will be his farewell fight to cap off his Hall of Fame career ... and he's been training like a maniac to get ready.

But, DC's not naive about the pandemic and realizes that his training has required him to interact with a bunch of people from the outside, raising his risk of catching coronavirus.

So, he's been living at a 2nd home that he owns to limit the interactions with his own family ... because he doesn't want to get anyone sick!

"Yeah, I got a pregnant wife who's 7.5 months pregnant. Two kids, a 9-year-old, an 8-year-old, and I'm not even living at home because I'm having to prepare for this fight -- but that also shows the commitment from the family to understand what I'm trying to do here is so special."

In other words, Cormier says everyone is making a sacrifice so he can put on the best performance possible at UFC 252 ... because going out as champion is extremely important to him.

"I think that all the things I've done at heavyweight and at light heavyweight makes me one of the greatest fighters of all time, period! But, if I become a 2-time heavyweight champion there's only a few guys that've done that before in their careers. I think that by being the most dominant heavyweight of all time twice would make me the greatest heavyweight UFCs ever seen."

Cormier adds, "Obviously, Stipe's accomplishments and accolades speak for themselves. You know he's won everything. This is a true legacy fight."

"People don't like to talk about legacy all the time, but this a legacy fight in it's purest form."

He's right ... but more importantly, CONGRATS ON THE BABY!!