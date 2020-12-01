NBA's Kelly Oubre, Jr. Proposes To Girlfriend With Huge Ring, She Said Yes!

Breaking News

One of the NBA's hottest hunks is officially off the market -- with Golden State Warriors star Kelly Oubre, Jr. popping the question to his GF, Shylyn ... and she said YES!!!

The 24-year-old forward announced the big news via Instagram just minutes ago ... sharing emotional footage of the proposal at a private and romantic location.

Oubre and the model first went public earlier this year ... and have been inseparable ever since.

They wasted no time taking things to the next level ... with the Dope Soul brand man getting on one knee and putting a massive diamond on his lady's finger.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Oubre, Jr. has been linked to names like Kendall Jenner and Sports Illustrated cover model Jasmine Sanders in the past ... but as we previously reported, in September 2019, he said he wasn't ready to settle down just yet.

Play video content 9/3/19 TMZSports.com

Things have clearly changed since then ... 'cause the guy is ready to be a married man.

There's a lot of new things going on for KO -- he just got shipped from the Phoenix Suns to the Dubs this past offseason.