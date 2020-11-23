NBA's Chandler Parsons Engaged to Haylee Harrison, Check Out The Massive Ring!

Exclusive Details

It's the end of an era ... NBA star (and legendary bachelor) Chandler Parsons is officially off the market after popping the question to his girlfriend -- and she said YES!!

The 32-year-old proposed to Haylee Harrison over the weekend -- a business owner (who also used to be a model) ... and yeah, the ring is HUGE!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sources tell TMZ Sports ... the rock is nearly 7 carats -- and while we don't know the price, it's obvious money was no object to a guy who's reportedly made north of $126 MILLION during his NBA career.

"Now til forever," Parsons said on IG. "@hayleexharrison you came into my life and changed it forever. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

"I love you so much future Mrs. Parsons!!!"

The two have been dating since 2019 -- but we're told Parsons and Harrison met through mutual friends a few years back. They currently live together in Malibu and West Hollywood.

Of course, Parsons is a 9-year vet in the Association, while Harrison is days away from launching her own cosmetics line, Treats Beauty.

"I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend," Haylee said Sunday. "You are seriously so special. I just feel so lucky to get to live life by your side and learn from you and grow together."

"We’re so lucky we have each other. Chandler Evan Parsons, I am so so in love with you and so excited to spend the rest of my life with you."

"Congrats to us baby, we did it!!!"

Parsons had a pretty amazing run back in his single days ... dating beautiful stars like Bella Thorne to Toni Garrn and Arianny Celeste.

2020 started off rough for Parsons -- he was badly injured in a car accident back in January, when a drunk driver slammed into his vehicle.

We're told his basketball career is still up in the air, which sucks -- but at least he's ending the year on a much happier note!