NBA's Chandler Parsons Engaged to Haylee Harrison, Check Out The Massive Ring!

NBA's Chandler Parsons I'm Engaged!!! ... Peep The Massive Ring

11/23/2020 8:27 AM PT
It's the end of an era ... NBA star (and legendary bachelor) Chandler Parsons is officially off the market after popping the question to his girlfriend -- and she said YES!!

The 32-year-old proposed to Haylee Harrison over the weekend -- a business owner (who also used to be a model) ... and yeah, the ring is HUGE!

Sources tell TMZ Sports ... the rock is nearly 7 carats -- and while we don't know the price, it's obvious money was no object to a guy who's reportedly made north of $126 MILLION during his NBA career.

"Now til forever," Parsons said on IG. "@hayleexharrison you came into my life and changed it forever. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

"I love you so much future Mrs. Parsons!!!"

The two have been dating since 2019 -- but we're told Parsons and Harrison met through mutual friends a few years back. They currently live together in Malibu and West Hollywood.

Of course, Parsons is a 9-year vet in the Association, while Harrison is days away from launching her own cosmetics line, Treats Beauty.

"I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend," Haylee said Sunday. "You are seriously so special. I just feel so lucky to get to live life by your side and learn from you and grow together."

"We’re so lucky we have each other. Chandler Evan Parsons, I am so so in love with you and so excited to spend the rest of my life with you."

"Congrats to us baby, we did it!!!"

Parsons had a pretty amazing run back in his single days ... dating beautiful stars like Bella Thorne to Toni Garrn and Arianny Celeste.

2020 started off rough for Parsons -- he was badly injured in a car accident back in January, when a drunk driver slammed into his vehicle.

We're told his basketball career is still up in the air, which sucks -- but at least he's ending the year on a much happier note!

Congrats!

