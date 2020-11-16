Jordyn Woods Surprises Karl-Anthony Towns for Bday with Gifts Honoring Late Mom

Breaking News

Talk about a thoughtful 25th birthday gift ...

Jordyn Woods celebrated Karl-Anthony Towns' quarter-century day over the weekend with a very special celebration -- complete with golf, gifts and some incredible tributes to his late mom.

FYI, the NBA star's mother, Jackie, passed away back in April after she contracted COVID-19.

KAT and his mother were extremely close and he was devastated when she died.

Woods decided she would use KAT's 25th birthday as an excuse to get him some very cool items to remember his mom -- including an unbelievable custom ring featuring the name "Jackie" decked out in gold and diamonds.

She also got him a fancy Louis Vuitton handbag with his mom's full name, "Jacqueline" painted on the side ... underneath a halo and a pair of angel wings.

Pretty touching gifts ...

There's more ... Woods also surprised KAT with a special golf outing at the legendary Torrey Pines course in San Diego.

She even got him a special golf-themed cake!!

The two have been dating for about a year -- and if you're wondering what KAT got Jordyn for her 23rd birthday back in Sept., those gifts weren't too shabby either!

We're talkin' 2 Birkin bags, a Chanel clutch and an autographed Michael Jordan jersey ... among other things.