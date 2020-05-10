Karl-Anthony Towns Remembers Late Mom on Mother's Day with Old Texts

Karl-Anthony Towns is honoring his late mother on a holiday dedicated to her and moms everywhere -- this less than a month after she succumbed to coronavirus and passed away.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star posted a touching tribute on social media Sunday, showing off a screenshot of an old text exchange he had with his mom, Jacqueline Towns, during Christmas last year ... where they shared some loving words between each other.

At the time, she wrote to her boy ... "My Son it seemed like I closed my eyes for just a moment and suddenly a man stood where a boy used to be, I (may) not carry you in my arms anymore but I always carry you in my heart. You are the sweetest present life has ever given me." KAT responded, "Love you mom Merry Christmas!"

Jacqueline then sent Karl a photo of herself in a Santa sweater. KAT wrote of the interaction on Sunday, "Miss you so much," while adding an animated heart with an arrow through it.

Karl's mother passed away last month after a long battle with coronavirus -- which she contracted around mid-March and later had her placed in a medically-induced coma.