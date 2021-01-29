Rep. Cori Bush Says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Berated Her in Capitol
Rep. Cori Bush Marjorie Taylor Greene Came After Me!!! Greene Says She's Victim
1/29/2021 11:37 AM PT
11:28 AM PT -- Rep. Greene says Rep. Bush is lying about the confrontation and she's the one who was berated by Bush, not the other way around.
MTG just posted video of the incident from inside the halls of Congress, and in the clip she's walking with her mask below her chin and ranting into the camera when someone yells at her to put on her mask. Greene puts her mask over her nose and mouth and yells back. She says the heated exchange shows the temperature in Congress.
Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021 @mtgreenee
She is lying to you. She berated me.
Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw
Bush says the incident happened Jan. 13, one day after other members of Congress tested positive for COVID, and says she called out Greene for not wearing the mask properly out of concern for colleagues and staff.
Rep. Bush says Greene and her staff's response was berating, and claims one Greene staffer yelled, "Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is under fire again, and this time from other members of Congress ... Rep. Cori Bush claims a maskless Greene berated her in a Capitol hallway.
The newly-elected Congresswoman from Missouri sounds shaken by the alleged incident ... she says she's moving her office on Capitol Hill as far away from Greene's as possible.
Rep. Bush says Greene wasn't alone during the incident ... she had backup from her staff. She also points out Greene had already targeted her and others on social media.
As we've reported ... Greene, the freshman Congresswoman from Georgia, is getting heat for old Facebook activity suggesting she was cool with executing Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. MTG says it's just "fake news."
Rep. Bush doesn't want to just move her office away from Greene's ... she says she wants MTG booted from Congress for inciting the insurrection.
Originally Published -- 10:55 AM PT