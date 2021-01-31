Famous P.I. Jack Palladino Not Expected to Survive After Robbery

Famous P.I. Jack Palladino -- who worked on a slew of cases from Bill Clinton to Kurt Cobain -- is on life support and not expected to survive after getting gravely injured during a robbery.

The 70-year-old was outside his home in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco Thursday, testing a new camera he got when a car drove by, a man jumped out and attempted to steal it.

The robber yanked the camera away from Palladino, causing him to fall ... hitting his head on the pavement and rendering him unconscious with grave injuries.

Palladino underwent surgery to stop the massive bleeding and was placed on life support. He is not expected to survive.

He has been one of the premier P.I.'s since the '80s and continued to work on cases until he suffered his injury.

Palladino was hired by the Clinton campaign in 1992 to investigate the extra-marital affair allegations against the then-Presidential candidate. He was also hired to determine the cause of the 1994 death of Kurt Cobain. And, he was involved in investigating the circumstances surrounding the Jonestown mass suicides.

The P.I. had many other cases ... he repped the 14-year-old boy in his civil, molestation lawsuit against Michael Jackson. The child eventually got a $20 million settlement. He was also hired by John DeLorean, who was charged and acquitted of cocaine trafficking.