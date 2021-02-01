Terry Crews' Son Isaiah Banking $15k Per Episode for 'Side Hustle'

Exclusive

Terry Crews' son, Isaiah doesn't need a side hustle ... because he's getting paid a small fortune for his role in "Side Hustle."

The 15-year-old actor is off to a strong start in the family business after landing a recurring role on the Nickelodeon series, "Side Hustle." According to his minors contract, obtained by TMZ, Isaiah is banking $15k per episode in the first season alone.

Looks like season one has 10 episodes ... which should net him a cool $150k. And, get this ... he'll see significant increases per episode if the show's a hit and gets picked up for new seasons ... he could earn nearly $20k an episode by season 6.

This isn't Isaiah's first role in Hollywood. He appeared as himself in his pops' short-lived reality show "The Family Crews" a little over 10 years ago. He's probably used to the cameras ... what with his father being a huge Hollywood star and all.