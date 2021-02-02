Maluma's Miami Meet-and-Greet Shut Down By Cops, Not COVID Safe

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Maluma got mobbed by fans during a meet-and-greet in Miami ... and cops shut the shindig down because they say it was not COVID safe.

The Colombian singer was promoting his new album, '7 Días en Jamaica,' at an art gallery in Wynwood and asked fans to show up to meet him. The crowd grew so big, cops pulled the plug.

As you see in the video, Maluma rolls up in an SUV and is instantly swarmed by a gaggle of fans. He greeted around 160 people inside the gallery, as they entered in groups of 10, but with 1,000 people still in line, it didn't appear safe ... this according to the Miami PD.

Most of the fans had masked up, Maluma included, and we're told social distancing was enforced inside the gallery ... but cops say that just wasn't enough.

Maluma, who's donating proceeds from his album artwork to 3 different environmental charities, told the crowd he's hoping to make another fan appearance this week.