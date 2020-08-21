Maluma Asks Fans to Get COVID Test, Isolate to Attend VMA Performance
8/21/2020 12:40 AM PT
Maluma and CNCO will attempt to pull off what few entertainers have been able to do this year -- perform for a live audience -- but to do so, they're setting some strict rules for the fans who want to risk it.
We've learned the pair is currently casting "super fans" to be a part of a special outdoor performance at next week's MTV VMA's ... with some very specific requirements.
According to the casting call, fans who want to attend must live near NYC, bring a guest (but only if they live together), get a COVID-19 test on August 23 and then self-isolate with the guest until the August 30 show.
It certainly sounds like a lot of work, but considering Maluma's got 52 million followers on Instagram and boy band CNCO has 3.5 million ... they should be able to wrangle up enough willing participants.
Maluma's nominated this year for Best Latin video with "Que Pena" and CNCO's up for a brand new category dubbed Best Quarantine Performance, as well as Best Choreography.
