SoulCycle Instructor Apologizes for Getting Vaccine After 'Educator' Backlash

SoulCycle Instructor I Was Wrong to Cut Vaccine Line ... Played 'Educator' Card!!!
2/2/2021 7:08 AM PT
A suddenly infamous SoulCycle instructor is saying, "My bad" ... after calling herself an "educator" in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Stacey Griffith apologized Monday "from the bottom of my heart" after posting a picture of herself getting the highly sought-after vaccine. The 52-year-old later admitted she was eligible because she presented herself as an "educator" on vaccine sign up forms.
Upon further review ... she called the shady move a "terrible error in judgment."
In her since-deleted post ... Griffith -- who's taught the likes of Oprah and Kelly Ripa -- started her caption with, "VACCINE DAY! Step one of the Moderna magic!! One hour drive to STATEN ISLAND worth every minute! It takes a village."
Griffith even added, "Now I can teach @soulcycle with a little more faith that we're all gonna be OK."
Of course, some real school teachers are still struggling to get vaccinated in NY where there's a shortage.
NY is currently prioritizing people older than 65 plus teachers, school staff, in-person college instructors, child care workers, first responders, public transit workers, frontline workers and people working/living in group homeless shelters.
Yeah, fitness instructors? Even popular/famous ones? NOT on the list.
Even NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio seemed puzzled by Griffith getting the vaccine saying, "Doesn't sound like someone who should've gotten vaccinated to me."