Arkansas BB Coach Bombards Players With 100 'Rebound' Signs, Plan Works!

What do you do when your team isn't crashing the boards like you want 'em to??

Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman came up with a simple solution this week ... by flooding the team's locker room AND their cars with signs to get his point across.

Musselman wasn’t happy with his team's recent effort when it came to rebounding … so he instructed his staff to put up over 100 signs that said "DEFENSIVE REBOUND" all over the place.

Silly? Maybe. But, ya can't argue with the results ... 'cause the Razorbacks defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 61-45 Tuesday night ... and guess what -- THEY DOMINATED ON THE GLASS!!!

In fact, Arkansas out-rebounded their opponent by 11 (45-34).

Musselman was asked about the rebounding success after the game ... when he revealed his genius strategy to get everyone on board (literally).

"We felt like that was something we had to do to give ourselves a chance to win," Musselman said.

But, it didn't stop there -- Musselman even showed up to the game in a UPS uniform. Why?? He wanted the team to DELIVER.

The Razorbacks are having a strong season under Coach Musselman, they are 14-5 on the season and (6-4) in conference play.