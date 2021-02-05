Security Camera Catches Custodian Hitting Trick Shot While Cleaning Basketball Gym

2/5/2021 8:28 AM PT
He vacuums. He sweeps ... and he also HITS NO-LOOK TRICK SHOTS FROM HALF COURT!!!

Check this awesome video of Liberty-Benton Middle School custodian Joe Orians casually gettin' a seriously difficult bucket while cleaning up the school gym.

Orians quickly celebrated -- but like a true pro, he got right back to work and carried on with his day (albeit, with a little extra pep in his step!).

But, here's the cool part ... Orians mentioned the shot to Principal Kyle Leatherman who ran back the security camera footage -- and was so impressed, he posted it on social media!

"He didn't mention that it was a no-look backwards half-court shot," Leather tells TMZ Sports.

Now, Orians -- who lives in the small town of Findlay, Ohio -- is going viral ... and the students and faculty couldn't be happier for the guy!

Globetrotters need an extra guy???

