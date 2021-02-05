Jamaica Experiencing Marijuana Shortage Due to Drought and Pandemic

Jamaica's experiencing another unfortunate effect of both climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic ... there's a severe weed shortage.

It's mostly affecting the Caribbean nation's illegal market, which is reeling after last year's hurricane season wrecked marijuana fields and the ensuing drought made it even worse.

On top of all that ... a strict 6 PM curfew, put in place because of the coronavirus, prevented farmers from taking care of the crops at night, which is vital to production.

And, while supply is low, consumption and demand have remained high because ... well, there's a pandemic, and this is Jamaica.