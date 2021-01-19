Cannabis Activist Adam Eidinger Offering Free Weed with COVID Vaccine

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Here's a new idea that might entice more folks to get vaccinated for COVID-19 ... bags of free weed!!

Cannabis rights activist Adam Eidinger joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and told us about his big plans to use medical marijuana to get more shots in arms in our nation's capital.

Adam's the brainchild behind, "Joints For Jabs," a free ganja giveaway for folks in Washington, D.C. who get the COVID vaccine. The premise -- getting people to trust the science behind the vaccine by comparing it to the science behind pot's medicinal benefits.

Once mass vaccination sites are up and running in D.C., where Adam helped decriminalize weed back in 2015. He says activists from D.C. Marijuana Justice will be on hand giving away free chronic to anyone who gets the shot, and yes ... they're keeping it COVID safe.