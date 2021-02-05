Dr. Jill Biden and First Dogs Shoot PSA for Puppy Bowl

Play video content Animal Planet

Dr. Jill Biden's teamed up with a couple furry celebs for a very fitting Super Bowl Sunday commercial ... to air during Puppy Bowl XVII.

The First Lady and the First Dogs -- Champ and Major -- are making a special appearance to promote the continued use of face masks during the pandemic.

The German shepherds won't be live at Puppy Bowl ... Jill and co. recorded their bit at the White House. They looked super cozy in front of a fire as Jill talked about pets being a constant source of joy and comfort ... and Zoom crashers.

Part of the Puppy Bowl's mission is to also spread awareness about rescue animals, and as you may know ... Major is a rescue dog, believed to be the first to live at The White House.