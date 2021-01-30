Bill Maher Biden Celebrates President Joe Biden's Woke Dogs

Play video content Real Time with Bill Maher/HBO

Bill Maher did not disappoint Friday night, offering up a bunch of reasons why Champ and Major are the wokest dogs on Pennsylvania Ave.

The 'Real Time' host hilariously ticked off reasons why the Bidens' pooches sit on the progressive side of things.

For instance ... Major only smells asses that are gluten-free, and Champ's a German Shepherd but identifies as a Dobie.

As you know by now, there's Major news at 1600 because it now has the first rescue dog ever at the White House.

Speaking of ... Champ and Major were much quicker to make themselves at home than a previous White House occupant ... so says B.M.

The dogs have already made their presence known ... they were barking up a storm outside the Oval Monday as Biden signed an order reversing Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military.